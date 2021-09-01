Morgan Stanley Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.47% of Barings Participation Investors worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPV stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

