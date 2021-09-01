Morgan Stanley Has $3.54 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of AZZ worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.