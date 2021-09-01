Morgan Stanley Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

