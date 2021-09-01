Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $594,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

TIGR stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.76. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.