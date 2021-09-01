Morgan Stanley Sells 6,783 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IGI opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

