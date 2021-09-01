Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mortice Company Profile (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

