MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.
