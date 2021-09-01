MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

