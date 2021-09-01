MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) Insider Anthony (Tony) Toohey Acquires 400,000 Shares

MSL Solutions Limited (ASX:MSL) insider Anthony (Tony) Toohey bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($57,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

About MSL Solutions

MSL Solutions Limited provides software as a service solutions for sports, leisure, and hospitality sectors worldwide. The company operates through Mpower Venue and MPower Golf segments. It offers MSL point of sale (POS) systems to connect customer to businesses; MSL Golf, an integrated management solution for golf clubs; MSL business intelligence software; Ascend, a real-time business intelligence software and data analytics platform; MSL NGAGE, a solution for your venue's music, competitions, and games; and MSL Member Management Software that allows users to manage and analyze data of their members.

