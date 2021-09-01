Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.86

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 6375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.