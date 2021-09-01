MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

