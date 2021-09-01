MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

