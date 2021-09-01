MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

