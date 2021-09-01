MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

