MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,876 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

