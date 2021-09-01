MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $41,000.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

AON stock opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $288.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.92 and its 200 day moving average is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

