MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,650,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,860,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 142,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,432,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.