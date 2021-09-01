Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $196.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

