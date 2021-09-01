National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reiterated a “$42.00” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.35.

CWB opened at C$36.98 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

