National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.45% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NESR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

