National Storage Affiliates Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

NSA stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.