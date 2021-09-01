National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Vision were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.