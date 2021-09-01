nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.16.

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 949,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -112.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

