NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) Short Interest Down 22.6% in August

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NeoMedia Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,047,961. NeoMedia Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About NeoMedia Technologies

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile barcode technology and services solutions that enable the mobile barcode ecosystem world-wide. Its technology platform transforms mobile devices with cameras into barcode scanners. Its product portfolio includes: mobile barcode management solutions, barcode reader solutions, end to end solutions, and Internet protocol licensing.

