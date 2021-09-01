NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

Shares of NTAP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

