NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,477. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

