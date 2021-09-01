NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 479,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 121,317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 887.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 42.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

