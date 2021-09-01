NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.46 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,566. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

