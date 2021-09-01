NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 68,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,597,540 shares.The stock last traded at $93.43 and had previously closed at $89.62.
The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
