New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $2.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $810.21 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

