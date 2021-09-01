New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 21,118 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of National Retail Properties worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

