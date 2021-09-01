New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.22 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 203.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

