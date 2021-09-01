New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Cactus worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 463,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

WHD opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

