New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of Onto Innovation worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,757,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after buying an additional 288,032 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ONTO opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.