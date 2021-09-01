New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 123.4% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $5,479,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 99.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

