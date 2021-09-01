NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.24

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 1785145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

About NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.