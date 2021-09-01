NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,873.0 days.

NEXTDC stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

