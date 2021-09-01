NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,388. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $401.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NextDecade by 316.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 96.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextDecade by 139.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 427.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

