NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

TSE NFI opened at C$30.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.74.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

