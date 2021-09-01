Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $35.68 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.64 or 0.07454165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.33 or 0.01347928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00366373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00137568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00616909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00373546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00352759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006172 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,883,713,972 coins and its circulating supply is 8,222,213,972 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

