Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during trading on Wednesday. Nippon Ceramic has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

