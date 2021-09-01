Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,924.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $$71.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $79.30.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

