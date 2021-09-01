Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Shares Up 1.7%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several research firms have commented on NSRXD. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

