Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.24 on Wednesday, reaching $682.64. 17,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $600.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $681.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

