Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Realty Income worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. 120,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.