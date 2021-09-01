Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.46 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 70.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,187.66. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,079.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,879.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.