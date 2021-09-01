Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.41 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $944.49. 6,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $831.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.