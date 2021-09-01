Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $41,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.57. 10,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

