Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

NSF opened at GBX 3.53 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £11.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. Non-Standard Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12).

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 215,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

