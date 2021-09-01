Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $243.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $212.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.