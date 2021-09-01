Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.